Travel packages added to Alberta's vaccine lottery prizes

Getting a second dose of COVID-19 vaccine could also land you some air travel.

Along with the three, $1-million prizes in the Open For Summer Lottery, the province announced Wednesday an additional 40 travel-related prizes are being provided by WestJet and Air Canada, which will include week-long stays at all-inclusive luxury resorts and flights across Canada and abroad.

The WestJet and Air Canada packages will be included in the August lottery draw for people who receive two vaccine doses.

Entrants have to have received a first and second dose of COVID-19 vaccine before registration closes at 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 24.

Winners will be announced on Aug. 31.

Draws are open to all Albertans age 18 and older.

“Alberta’s government is doing everything it can to encourage Albertans to get vaccinated so we can put this pandemic behind us," said Premier Jason Kenney.

"I would like to thank WestJet and Air Canada for providing yet another reason for eligible Albertans to get protected. In turn, we want Albertans to get their vaccines as soon as possible so we can fully open for summer and open for good.”

Health Minister Tyler Shandro called the lottery, "a once-in-a-lifetime response to a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic."

"While protection from COVID-19 is the greatest reward, we have dreamt long enough of getting back to activities we love. This is the perfect opportunity to make some of those travel dreams a reality while encouraging more Albertans to get vaccinated," he said.

Alberta will move to Phase 3 of its reopening plan — when all health measures will be removed — two weeks after 70 per cent of those age 12 and up have received a first dose. That countdown is expected to begin in the coming days.

WestJet prizes

One WestJet Vacation Package for two to Dreams Vista Cancun Golf & Spa Resort, including round-trip economy flights and a seven-night all-inclusive stay;

One voucher for two people to fly round trip, business class, anywhere in WestJet’s network;

10 vouchers for two people to fly round trip, economy class, anywhere in Canada;

Three giveaways of 1,500 WestJet dollars, and;

Five giveaways of WestJet Rewards Gold Status.

Air Canada prizes

One Air Canada Vacation Package for two to Planet Hollywood Cancun, including round-trip economy flights and a seven-night all-inclusive stay;

One voucher for two people to fly round trip, business class, anywhere in Air Canada’s network;

10 vouchers for two people to fly round trip, economy class, anywhere in Canada;

Three giveaways of 100,000 Aeroplan bonus points, and;

Five giveaways of Aeroplan 50K Status.

To register for the lottery, including the travel prizes, visit alberta.ca/lottery. Only one entry is required to be eligible for all Open for Summer Lottery prizes.

To book your COVID-19 vaccine, visit alberta.ca/vaccine to find available appointments with AHS or participating pharmacies. Select locations across the province are offering first dose walk-in clinics.

