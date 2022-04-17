Travel rebates return from Manitoba Chambers of Commerce

The Manitoba Chambers of Commerce is bringing back its Tourism Rebate Incentive Program (TRIP) for 2022 after giving out $2.2 million in rebates last year.

The program is designed to boost local tourism spending by encouraging Manitobans to spend their vacations within the province, whether that be a road trip, staycation or taking advantage of specially designed stay-and-play packages.

According to the Manitoba Chambers of Commerce, almost 25,000 Manitobans took advantage of the program last year resulting in $5.5 million in direct spending at recreational properties.

"Tracked spending aside, surveyed TRIP participants told us they spent an average of $510 on their trip, for total estimated spending of $11.2 million, representing roughly a 5-to-1 return on investment,” said Chuck Davidson, president and CEO of the Manitoba Chambers of Commerce in a release. “This program made a huge difference to tourism in Manitoba and we're excited to be able to do it again,"

For this year’s TRIP edition, the eligible dates for outing rebates are May 6-16. The window to upload receipts closes one week later at 11:59 p.m. on May 23.

Thereare two rebate options. The first is booking a stay at a hotel, motel or resort in Manitoba and then accessing a $100 rebate. The second is a 50 per cent rebate on general admission from one of Manitoba’s 31 Star Attractions.

The rebate will come in the form of a mailed personal check or delivered electronically to a PayPal account.

“You could explore a region of the province that has always piqued your interest, or book a fun waterslide hotel stay with the kids. Whatever type of getaway you design, TRIP is a win-win: You’ll enjoy a break, see our beautiful province, and get something back,” said Colin Ferguson, president and CEO of Travel Manitoba in a release.

Last year, the Chambers said the program inspired travel, with just over half of respondents to a survey saying they had not planned their trip prior to the launch of the program.

The initiative is open to all Manitoba residents aged 18 and up. The program is based on a first come first serve basis with rebates available until funds are expended.