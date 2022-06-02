'Traveling Toilet' fundraiser takes off for local wrestler

On the day Ontario political hopefuls are trying to win seats, another seat — you could also dub a throne perhaps — has captured the Oxford County community of Embro, Ont.

It is a travelling red toilet now found perched on many "stools" in town.

The toilet is a fundraiser to support local wrestler Wesley Heather. He is attempting to get to the Pan-American Wrestling Championships in Argentina in July.

Wesley's mother envisioned the idea of the so called, “Traveling toilet,” which sees it move from house-to-house. Residents pay anywhere from $10 to $30 to get it off their lawn and send it somewhere else.

Matt Cockle paid to send the toilet to a friend's place Thursday. But on Wednesday, it sat out front of his home.

“A nice bright red crapper sitting on my front lawn,” Cockle said with a chuckle.

The life-long Embro resident has seen toilets on lawns on garbage days before, but he tells CTV News that none looked quite like the Traveling Toilet.

“Well, not one quite bedazzled as this one,” he said.

Over just a few days, the travelling toilet has generated so much talk in town that it now has its own Facebook page. It is assumed some people are scrolling on social media to learn more while on their own “thrones.”

It is great news for Wesley and his mother, Mary Ann. It was actually Mary Ann and her friend who came up with the idea.

But she says she wasn’t sitting on her porcelain throne when she thought of it.

“No, absolutely not,” she said with a laugh. “It just came to the surface that we needed to get Wesley to Argentina. He represents Canada, so we made it Canada colours.”

Wesley is appreciative of his mother's fundraising innovation, but he’s a bit embarrassed to have his picture on the seat lid.

“It’s kind of weird having your face on a toilet,” he said.

Beyond the toilet fundraiser, the pair has an online fundraiser set up for Wesley. He hopes people support it as he continues in the footsteps of his late father, who also wrestled.

People who are interested can visit Wesley’s GoFundMe page.