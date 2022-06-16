Traveller fined $2,500 after guns seized at Detroit-Windsor Tunnel

Canada Border Service Agency officers seized two illegal handguns and fined a traveller $2,500 at the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel.

CBSA officials said a 9mm CPX-2 handgun, a 9mm Taurus G2C handgun and a 12-round capacity magazine were seized on June 4.

“A penalty of $2,500.00 was paid for the release of the vehicle before the subjects were returned to the United States,” said CBSA spokesperson Judith Gadbois-St-Cyr.

No charges were laid and the prohibited items were seized and will be disposed of according to the federal regulations.

Gadbois-St-Cyr said Canadian firearms laws are clear. All travellers must declare any firearms in their possession when they enter Canada. Travellers who do not declare firearms upon arrival can face arrest, seizure, monetary penalties, and/or criminal prosecution.