Traveller fined after weapons and cannabis seized at Ambassador Bridge

Canada Border Services Agency officers seized 11 prohibited weapons and various cannabis products at the Ambassador Bridge border crossing between Detroit and Windsor.

Officers at the Ambassador Bridge port of entry intercepted a traveller with the prohibited items, according to a social media post by the CBSA on Wednesday,

The traveller received a fine and was returned to the U.S.

The CBSA website says visitors to Canada cannot, under any circumstances, import prohibited firearms, prohibited devices or prohibited weapons. A listing of these items may be found in the Regulations Prescribing Certain Firearms and Other Weapons, Components and Parts of Weapons, Accessories, Cartridge Magazines, Ammunition and Projectiles as Prohibited or Restricted.

As for non-restricted firearms and weapons, there are different import regulations that apply depending on whether you are a visitor or a Canadian resident and depending on the type of item you are importing.