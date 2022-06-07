Traveller frustrated after only 3 non-reserved cars make it onto BC Ferries sailing

A commuter is expressing his frustration after a BC Ferries vessel filled up almost entirely with reserved vehicles only.

The sailing occurred on the evening of May 29 between Departure Bay and Horseshoe Bay.

An earlier sailing that day had been cancelled, prompting BC Ferries to transfer anyone who had reserved a spot on the cancelled sailing onto the next available ferry.

"On this route, we average 65 per cent reservations, so when we combined the reservations from both sailings, there was very little capacity for non-reserved customers," BC Ferries spokesperson Deborah Marshall to CTV News on Tuesday.

"We apologize for the inconvenience to our customers," she said.

Traveller Don Starr says his vehicle was just one of three that made it onto the ferry without having a reservation.

He says he was "lucky" and that he was only able to secure a spot after he phoned BC Ferries and complained about a vessel being sent with 100 per cent reserved vehicles only.

BC Ferries has been plagued with sailing cancellations this year, largely due to a staffing shortage.

On Tuesday, four sailings between Tsawwassen and Duke Point were cancelled because of a crew shortage. BC Ferries promised to transfer people with reserved spots on the cancelled sailings onto the next available alternate sailing if possible.