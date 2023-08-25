Travellers stranded as Detroit airport deals with flood waters

Bill Offer is supposed to be at a wedding in Colorado.

CTV News asked offer when he realized there was a problem with his plans and he said, “When I saw something on twitter this morning [Thursday].”

Instead, he’s lost in a sea of travellers — delayed inside Detroit Metro Airport Thursday after heavy rains flooded all roads in and out.

“I don’t know where to call, Delta isn’t going to know when the water’s going to go down either,” said Offer.

Delta Airlines was one of many airlines cancelling dozens of flights out of DTW with nearly 270 total delays and cancellations at the airport — including mickey's flight to San Francisco.

"I don't think getting frustrated is going to get me there any faster and it'll be nice when we get there," he said.

In Windsor, a few delays at YQG but nothing like the scene stateside where many Canadians tried to opt for the closest major airport and were majorly out of luck.

Even arriving passengers fighting the flood and their rides unable to meet them at the terminal

And like passengers, flight crews and airport staff are stuck until the roads are cleared.

“The biggest problem was off of eureka road and we were struggling to get our employees to work. Now we’re just opening the floodgates for all the passengers to come through and try to get everybody on these flights,” said Eric, a member of the onboarding team for delta airlines.

The roads have reopened but the backlog of delayed travellers could cause problems into the weekend.