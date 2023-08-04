Travellers urged to stay away from wildfire zones amid B.C.'s record-breaking fire season

As thousands of British Columbians head out of town for the long weekend, wildfire officials want some people to reconsider their travel plans given the province's record-breaking fire season.

More than 350 wildfires are burning in B.C. currently, and dozens of evacuation alerts and orders are in place.

"These evacuation orders are taken very seriously," said Tracy Hughes, public information officer for the Columbia Shuswap Regional District.

"There is a threat to people’s safety. We do not put them in place lightly."

Heavy smoke, active wildfire response and tinder-dry conditions are all combining for fire officials to make a suggestion no one really wants to hear.

“We have a long weekend coming up. A lot of people come to the B.C. Interior for recreational purposes to enjoy our beautiful lakes, but unfortunately right now is not the best time to be coming into an area that’s under evacuation alert,” said Hughes, adding that people’s safety is at risk.

If people still choose to travel, officials urge them to be prepared to leave at a moment's notice.

Many travellers already feel discouraged, having cancelled their bookings at a local resort south of Kamloops.

"We're under alert and the actual order to evacuate has been lifted. So we are open and there's no guests here, unfortunately," said Jason Upton, manager of the Lac Le Jeune Nature Resort.

Another fire broke out near Port Alberni on Vancouver Island Thursday night.

That fire is now under control and classified as human-caused.

It reportedly started near an old log sort across the river from the city.

Battled from the ground and air, the fire was contained at 0.3 hectares in size.