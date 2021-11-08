Travellers wait in lineups as Canada-U.S. border reopens

Travellers heading to the U.S. on Monday faced wait times at land border crossings south of the capital.

Early Monday morning, wait times at the Thousand Islands Bridge east of Kingston were an estimated three hours.

Foggy conditions compounded the wait, which snarled traffic along Highway 401 in the area. A section of the Highway near Reynolds Road was closed du

However, the lineups later lightened up. As of just before 9 a.m. Monday, there was an estimated 15-minute wait time at the Prescott, Ont. border crossing and a 30-minute wait at the Thousand Islands Bridge.

In Cornwall, there was no wait at all.

The U.S. reopened its land border crossings to fully vaccinated Canadians travelling for non-essential reasons. The border had been closed for 20 months because of COVID-19.

Currently stopped at the top of the Ogdensburg-Prescott International Bridge under thick fog.



Wait time to enter into the US at this crossing is approximately 40 minutes. @ctvottawa pic.twitter.com/SsHQKqog65