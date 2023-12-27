Travelling 'a priority' despite economic uncertainty

The rush at London International Airport is elevated this week as families and sun seekers look forward to vacation getaways.

But with uncertain economic times, some travelers have put off vacations or have altered their plans entirely.

Ashley Thompson has been planning a trip with her children, Leo and Leila, for months.

“It’s definitely a little more than I thought, but that’s ok. You’ve got to live your life,” she said.

Cindy Posthumous of Tara, Ont. offered a similar perspective while waiting for the same flight.

She said she and her husband are paying more for their trip than they did for a similar one a few years ago.

“The prices have gone up a lot,” Posthumous said. “Yes, maybe half of what we paid then. It’s almost doubled.”

The reality has led to mixed opinions amongst travelers, according to two recent surveys.

One conducted for the travel insurance firm Allianz Global Assistance found 72 per cent of Canadians prioritize travel over other luxuries.

Yet to the contrary, a recent Ipsos-Reid survey found about half of Canadians are cutting back on travel.

Approximately the same percentage stated they are finding more economical destinations to save on costs.

A group of travelers from Kingsville, Ont. fits in both camps. Since high school, they have vacationed together.

But this year, they watched their spending, according to group organizer Tia Stramacchia.

“As a group, we discussed the budget that would work for everybody and kind of stuck to it,” she said.

Still, Stramacchia, and others at the airport Wednesday are willing to overlook some spending in the name of fun.

Wendy Hooghiem and her husband last traveled before the COVID-19 pandemic. The Sarnia Ont. couple saved for their trip for months, but Hooghiem said she plans to spend on jewelry while away.