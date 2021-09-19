Travelling exhibit which aims to end Islamophobia stops in Barrie

A travelling exhibit made a stop at the Barrie waterfront to combat Islamaphobia on Sunday.

Islam in Motion: I am a Muslim, Ask Me Anything is a National campaign lead by the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association.

"Events in Afghanistan, what ISIS is doing in Syria, which actually people wrongly associate everything towards Islam," says Naveed Ulislam from the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association.

For the past two weeks, the organization has given people across Canada an opportunity to ask any questions they may have.

"That motivated us to tell people that Islam is a religion of peace," says Ulislam. "These people who have actually hijacked the name of Islam they're doing these atrocities in the name of Islam have nothing to do with the religion," he says.

The goal is to educate the public and tackle some of the misconceptions about the religion.

From Barrie, the campaign will travel to Hamilton and Mississauga.