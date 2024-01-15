‘Travelling from point A to point B, not driving’: Driver with no licence, no plates

“What’s the difference between ‘travelling’ and ‘driving?’” asked police on social media Thursday.

On Wednesday, Ontario Province Police (OPP) stopped an uninsured driver in Cochrane, Ont.

During the traffic stop, the driver said they were just “travelling from point A to point B, not driving.”

“If you are operating a motor vehicle on a highway – it doesn’t matter if you call it ‘travelling’ or ‘driving,’ you still require a licence, vehicle permit and insurance,” said police.

The OPP also explained the requirements apply to any common and public roadways used by the general public, such as highways, streets or avenues.

The driver received six traffic charges including driving with no insurance, no plate, failing to apply for a permit and failing to surrender a licence.

The uninsured vehicle was also towed off the highway.

