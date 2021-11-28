Travelling Simcoe County artisan market wraps up for 2021

A travelling artisan market wrapped up its tour of Simcoe County for 2021 on Saturday.

The Simcoe Maker's Market is the brainchild of area resident Lisa Culmone. A local artisan herself, Culmone says the idea is to provide a supportive venue for small businesses in the area.

"It's one of a kind," Culmone tells CTV News. "It's just incredible talent that I just want to be able to showcase, just that little extra jump. There's a lot of vendors that it's their first market as well, and it gets them that little push of exposure that they are looking for."

On Saturday, the market held its final gathering of the year at Ayers Tree Farm, with the event taking on an entire Christmas theme. Culmone says the market always features various homemade products from home décor to garden gnomes.

"Everybody just wants to get their items seen," Culmone says. "They work so hard to create these items, and there is so much incredible talent, and I just want everybody to be able to showcase it and get their names out there."

Saturday's event was the market's fourth gathering of 2021, first starting this summer. Culmone says it will return monthly in the spring of 2022.