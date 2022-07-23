Travelling to Maskwacis for the Papal visit? Here's what you need to know

For those travelling to Maskwacis to participate in the Papal visit and ceremony, organizers encourage attendees to register for park-and-ride. Here's what else you need to know.

According to the Pope's official itinerary, he will meet with residential school survivors from across the country Monday morning at Maskwacis, home of the former Ermineskin Residential School — one of the country's largest residential schools.

This will be the only residential school that Pope Francis will visit while in Canada. He is expected to participate in a formal program and reiterate an apology for the Roman Catholic Church's role in Canada's government-funded and church-run residential school system.

No private vehicles will be allowed on the grounds of the event.

No ticket will be required to attend the open seating event, but organizers with the Archdiocese of Edmonton say there will be reserved areas for residential school survivors and Indigenous people.

Organizers encourage those interested in attending to make a reservation for a park-and-ride seat. Participants are to arrive at a park-and-ride site between 5 and 7 a.m., with officials saying arrivals after 7 a.m. are unlikely to get to the event in time.

There are four park-and-ride locations, including:

The Reynolds Alberta Museum (6426 40 Avenue, Wetaskiwin, Alta.);

Wetaskiwin Agricultural Society (Two kilometres east on Hwy. 13 from Hwy. 2A junction);

Ponoka Stampede Grounds (5616 39 Avenue, Ponoka, Alta.); and

The Edmonton International Speedway (244047A Township Road 464, Wetaskiwin, Alta.).

Anyone travelling to the site that has booked a private bus for travel will need to stop at one of the park-and-ride locations for security screening and bus accreditation.

Steven Kwasny, member of the Papal visit team, said organizers are working to ensure any interested Indigenous people, Elders, and survivors will be able to attend the event.

"We are doing everything we can to ensure we have room," Kwasny said. "It's probably not front row, at this point, but even then, we'll do what we can to make sure they have appropriate spaces to be dealt with dignity to have their encounter with the Pope appropriately and respectfully."

"We will get you there," Kwasny added. "If get to a park-and-ride, we endeavour to do everything in our capacity to get you there safely, on time, and with dignity."

The event will proceed regardless of the weather. Organizers encourage attendees to be prepared for the weather and bring everything they need for the day, including water and snacks, in a small bag.

"We want to ensure Elders, survivors and those accompanying them are treated with dignity, care and respect," the archdiocese said in a statement. "Please make every effort to support those who may have a challenging physical journey but also an emotionally difficult one."

Spiritual, cultural, and mental wellness support teams will be available at the event, organizers add.

The Papal visit to Maskwacis will be airing Monday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on CTV News Channel and CTVNews.ca.