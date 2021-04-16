Travelodge fire sees dozens displaced

A west-end hotel was evacuated for a fire Friday morning.

Officials on scene at the Travelodge on Stony Plain Road and 185 Street said the blaze originated in a second-floor suite.

Crews arrived around 10:20 a.m. to find "heavy smoke" coming from that storey. They managed to keep the fire contained to the suite.

One person in an adjacent suite was treated for minor smoke inhalation. Dozens were temporarily displaced, including some accommodated in rooms rented by the Jasper Wellness Centre.

The fire was declared out at 11 a.m., though some crews remained on scene at noon to clean up and shut off alarms.