Travis Toews ends speculation, first to register for UCP leadership contest

Travis Toews has handed in his resignation as treasury board president and finance minister in order to be the first to put his name forward in Alberta's United Conservative Party leadership contest.

The Grande Prairie-Wapiti MLA registered with Elections Alberta on May 30 and held a private event announcing his campaign early Tuesday afternoon at his home in northern Alberta.

In a speech that was later shared with CTV News Edmonton, Toews said he wanted to return to the vision for Alberta under which he and the UCP were elected in 2019, and which he says has put the province on such a "strong trajectory."

Just a week earlier, he declined to confirm any intent to run for UCP leader, saying at the time, "There are many details that need to be decided by the party and right now we really just need to be focused on the people."

KENNEY NOT ENDORSING ANYONE

During Toews' tenure, Alberta saw its books balanced for the second time since 2007-08, in part thanks to high oil prices and reduced spending.

"He's done a fantastic job in that role," Premier Jason Kenney said Tuesday at a news conference in Edmonton, revealing Toews notified him of the decision to run during a phone call on Monday.

But Kenney told reporters not to expect an endorsement for any candidate from him, as it would be inappropriate as current leader.

Kenney also said he was considering waiting to assign an interim finance minister to see if any other members of executive council put their names forward.

RACE DOESN'T NEED 'MORE OF THE SAME': SAWHNEY

Toews was the only candidate to have registered with Elections Alberta as of early Tuesday.

However, others say they will be putting their name forward, like UCP MLA and former Wildrose Party leader Brian Jean and another former Wildrose leader, Danielle Smith.

Transportation Minister Rajan Sawhney, Environment Minister Jason Nixon and Children's Services Minister Rebecca Schulz are among those who have not ruled out running.

But both Sawhney and Schulz told media Toews' registration on Tuesday had no effect on their own timelines.

"I'm talking to friends and people all across the province, so I'm still deliberating," Sawhney said, speaking ahead of a cabinet meeting.

When asked if she would back Toews, Sawhney said, "I wish him well but obviously I'm in deliberations right now, too, so… Travis is a wonderful man but what this race needs right now is just not more of the same."

Sawhney later tweeted that she has "engaged" conservative strategist Ken BoessenkooI "to test the viability of a leadership campaign that can appeal to the diverse elements of our party and across our great province."

Schulz told reporters, "I have not yet made a decision. My decision will be based on what I think is in the best interests of our party, our movement, and the province of Alberta."

Meanwhile, several have already removed their names from speculation: Solicitor General and Justice Minister Tyler Shandro, Health Minister Jason Copping, Advanced Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides, and Jobs, Economy and Innovation Minister Doug Schweitzer.

Kenney said Tuesday he hoped whoever is elected doesn't get bogged down by the same issues he faced.

"There's no secret that many freedom-loving conservative-oriented Albertans resisted and disliked public health restrictions. And it was very clear in the leadership review that we had a number of people who are very hostile to vaccines. And they made their statement on May 18," he commented. "I respect that, and I just hope that the leadership election and my successor will focus not on issues like that, but priorities of Albertans, like economic growth, so we can make sustainable investments in critical public services."

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Chelan Skulski