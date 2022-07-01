Tre Ford to start for Edmonton Elks in Canada Day game
The Edmonton Elks are counting on Tre Ford, the former University of Waterloo football star, to start Friday's game against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.
The quarterback was picked eighth overall by the Elks in the 2022 CFL draft.
Ford has seen limited action this season but Friday's game will mark his first start for the team and the rookie is the first Canadian to start at quarterback for the Elks since 1968.
His former football coach at the University of Waterloo said it's rare to see a Canadian quarterback get a chance to start so early in his career.
"It's a great opportunity for him," said Chris Bertoia. "Nothing surprises me with Tre, and certainly this is a great opportunity for him and he has to seize the opportunity."
Ford, who is originally from Niagara Falls, was the first player in the school's history to win the Hec Crighton Trophy.
His twin brother Tyrell was also picked in the 2022 CFL draft. He was chosen 13th overall by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.
-
Ottawa celebrates the historic Aberdeen PavilionThe city of Ottawa is celebrating the Aberdeen Pavilion today, 30 years after Council resolved to restore the historic building at Lansdowne.
-
Downtown Toronto collision leaves one person dead, seven others injuredOne person is dead, and seven others have been injured in a collision in downtown Toronto, police say.
-
Elks down Tiger-Cats 29-25 for first win of CFL seasonJalen Collins recovered a fumble and scored on a 14-yard return in the fourth quarter to give the Edmonton Elks their first win of the season with a 29-25 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Friday.
-
Feds announce $5.2M for new South Vancouver seniors centreThe federal government has roughly doubled its funding commitment for a new seniors centre in South Vancouver.
-
Canada Day celebrations at the Roberta Bondar Tent PavilionPeople in the Sault once again gathered at the Roberta Bondar Tent Pavilion on the waterfront for some Canada Day fun.
-
How Afghan-Canadians in B.C. are finding strength and unity through the power of musicIt's been almost a year since Kabul's fall and the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. Among the many aspects of Afghan society threatened by the Taliban is the country's rich musical culture.
-
Culture and shared diversity celebrated in SudburyScience North and the Sudbury Multicultural and Folk Arts Association held an event showcasing many cultures, traditions and tastes that make up their diverse city.
-
Hundreds of people show up for Canada Day party in TimminsHundreds of people lined up for free hot dogs and for fun in the suds in Hollinger Park in Timmins on Canada Day. The event was hosted by the City of Timmins and the Timmins Community Park Association.
-
Queen City celebrates Canada Day without pandemic restrictions for first time in two yearsThe COVID-19 pandemic hindered Canada Day celebrations for the past two years. But on Saturday, the red and white was back in full force in Regina with events all around the city.