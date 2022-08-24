Treatment centre for Indigenous youth officially opens in Timmins

A first of its kind treatment centre for children ages 12-17 held a grand opening Wednesday for the public.

It was an opportunity for people to gather to honour the centre and what it offers.

The Wakenagun Youth Healing Lodge is located on Highway 101 West in Timmins, in the former Tembec office building.

The Lodge offers a 12-week residential program for up to six youths during an intake who are struggling with mental health and/or with addictions.

"We embrace a very unique program,” said Angela Carter, chief executive officer of Wakenagun Youth Healing Lodge.

A holistic western and cultural approach is taken.

“We have a sweat lodge in the back; we cook in the tipi; we have a lot of land that we’re able to go fishing and we’re able to go trapping.

Children who identify as any gender are welcome. Priority is given to those from member communities of Nishnawbe Aski Nation, but Carter said people from other areas are welcome to apply.

So far, there've been two intakes and Carter said she's received encouraging feedback.

“Their love for their culture, their love for their family and they’re wanting and their need to reconnect with their culture and their language has been so prominent in their communication back to us,” she said.

Timmins Mayor Kristin Murray, who has frontline experience and who attended the grand opening, said it's important young people have access to help.

“Getting them at a younger age is so impactful," Murray said.

"So I think this is going to be monumental for a lot of people for treatment … The truth is, your trauma can enter your life at any point so youth shouldn’t have to wait until they’re older to access services.”

The Wakenagun Healing Lodge employs six full-time workers along with 12 casual staff members. They all work together to offer wellness, cultural and treatment services.