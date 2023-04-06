Treaty 8 First Nations want their own police force across northern Alberta

Chiefs of 39 First Nations in northern Alberta are attempting to expand an existing tribal police force to cover more area and more communities, in the latest blow to the RCMP.

The Chiefs met on March 27 to unanimously declare policing an "essential service" in an effort to access federal funding under their Treaty agreement.

"It's not an essential service, policing, that's what the federal government is saying, the federal minister is saying. But we are saying that it is," Grand Chief Arthur Noskey said at a Thursday news conference in Edmonton.

"They don't want to acknowledge who we are as a sovereign people. But, with the industry partners out there both forestry and natural gas, I think it's a good foundation for true reconciliation to happen."

Five First Nations in Treaty 8 are already policed by the Lakeshore Regional Police Service, which was established in 2008.

It serves Sawridge First Nation, Swan River First Nation, Driftpile Cree Nation, Sucker Creek First Nation and Kapawe’no First Nation.

Noskey called it an "excellent working police force" and he wants to expand the service to cover all Treaty 8 communities.

"When you understand the culture it's easier to address the issues of concern and also how you address policing aspects to the community," Noskey said.

"Canvassing our people, they said that they did not feel safe with the RCMP."

Noskey didn't have a cost estimate for expanding the force and wasn't sure how many officers it would take.

He said Treaty 8 has sent an application to the Alberta government seeking funding for local policing, but didn't believe any money has yet been committed.

Treaty 8 has also sent a “cease and desist” letter to the Assembly of First Nations insisting that the organization does not speak for them in ongoing policing negotiations with Ottawa.

Alberta is exploring a provincial police force to replace Mounties and in February the province pledged $9.7 million to help Grande Prairie cover the costs of a new municipal force.

The UCP government has said it's open to helping other municipalities and Indigenous communities create local police services.