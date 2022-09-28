Treaty Day celebrations scheduled for Halifax postponed due to Fiona

Halifax's Treaty Day celebration scheduled for Oct. 3 will be postponed due to continuing impacts of post-tropical storm Fiona.

In a news release Wednesday, the Nova Scotia government says the decision was made between the province, Mi’kmaq Grand Council, Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi’kmaw Chiefs and the Treaty Day Committee.

"We understand that many are still without power and do not have access to basic needs yet. Right now, it is more important to make sure that everyone is safe and secure before we come together in celebration," said Grand Chief Norman Sylliboy with the Mi'kmaq Grand Council.

Treaty Day is on Oct. 1 in Nova Scotia and marks the start of the Mi’kmaq History Month.

"The treaty relationship is important to all Nova Scotians and we will gather together and celebrate Treaty Day at a later date when it’s safe to do so," said Minister of L'nu Affairs Karla MacFarlane. "At this time, our shared focus is on supporting people and communities affected by the hurricane."

Truth and Reconciliation week in Canada is between Sept. 26 and Sept. 30.

Nova Scotia will recognize Truth and Reconciliation Day on Sept. 30 as planned. On that day, provincial government offices, public school and regulated child care will be closed.

Sept. 30 is also Orange Shirt Day, which public schools in the province will recognize on Thursday.