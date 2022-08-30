Tree branches land on cars during Monday storm

Clean-up was quick after a thunderstorm blew through the London area on Monday evening.

A severe thunderstorm travelled through southwestern Ontario, dropping significant rainfall, producing strong winds, and ample flashes of lightning.

The storm prompted a variety of emergency calls including branches falling on a car on Philip Street in south London.

One resident on the street told CTV News the city had everything cleaned up by 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday including the damaged tree being wood chipped and the car towed away.

Further south, crews worked at night and again on Tuesday morning to remove a large branch that came down on Devonshire Avenue, blocking off vehicles from passing through.

At the time of the storm, power was knocked out for a few homes on the street.

— With files from CTV News London's Marek Sutherland and Daryl Newcombe