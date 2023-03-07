Tree cutting expected to resume on Tewin lands after city investigation

The city of Ottawa says a stop work order to pause tree cutting on the site of the future Tewin development in rural southeast Ottawa will be rescinded.

The city ordered a tree-clearing operation stopped on the land slated for development under Ottawa's tree protection bylaw in February, after hundreds of trees were cut down near Anderson and Piperville roads. The city said at the time that no permit was obtained to remove the trees.

The landowner said the clear cutting was in support of future agricultural purposes and to clean up damage from the May 2022 derecho. Tree cutting was halted to give staff time to investigate.

In a memo to council Tuesday, staff said the ownership group developing the land said that it is being cleared for future farming activities. The area is currently zoned for agricultural use. An exemption exists under the tree protection bylaw that allows for farming practices.

"Given the information available to staff, the tree cutting on this land is exempt from the Tree Protection By-law and as such, the Stop Work Order will be lifted later today," said interim general manager of planning, real estate and economic development Don Herweyer in the memo. "The ownership group has indicated there is additional tree cutting to be done on site in preparation for planned farming activities. As such, it is expected that tree cutting will resume following the lifting of the Stop Work Order."

Herweyer said that while initial investigations have concluded, staff would continue to monitor the site to ensure the developer holds up its end of the exemption by committing to farming activities.

"The onus of maintaining an exemption under the By-law rests with the ownership group. That said, the City will continue to monitor activities at the property should circumstances change that may affect the exemption status," Herweyer wrote.

Anyone found violating the tree protection bylawy is subject to fines of up to $100,000, with the possibility for a special fine that may exceed $100,000.

The Tewin development, a partnership of the Taggart Group and the Algonquins of Ontario, was included in the urban boundary expansion during the city's re-evaluation under the previous term of council. The Algonquins of Ontario own the land and are working with Taggart to develop a new suburb rooted in Indigenous values.