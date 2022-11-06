Tree falls on moving vehicle in Sudbury, sending one to hospital

An individual has been transported to hospital after a tree branch struck their vehicle Sunday.

Near the intersection of Montée Principale & Notre Dame Street West, in the Greater Sudbury community of Azilda, a tree was knocked over during Saturday night’s wind storm and branches and debris covered the roadway.

Crews cleared the road Sunday morning.

Shortly after noon, while the property owner was trying to cut down the remaining portions of the tree, one of the limbs fell off and struck the front of a moving vehicle.

“Police are managing the situation,” said Greater Sudbury’s Deputy Fire Chief, Jesse Oshell.

Greater Sudbury Police Services told CTV News the driver was taken to hospital by EMS with what was described as "minor injuries."

Police said drivers should use caution during and following storms.