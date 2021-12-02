Tree lighting ceremony to light up the night in Stayner

It's about to feel a lot like Christmas in Stayner.

The town will be holding its annual tree lighting ceremony Thursday evening to kick off the holiday season.

Those interested will be able to visit Santa Claus and his reindeer, listen to carolers or watch a dance performance.

Food and hot beverages from local restaurants will also be available.

The tree lighting ceremony will be taking place in Stayner from 5 to 7 p.m.