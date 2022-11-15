Tree not part of this year’s Downtown Holiday Light Up

The Edmonton Downtown Business Association will host the annual Downtown Holiday Light Up on Saturday, Dec. 3.

This year’s event will happen on Rice Howard Way, featuring never-seen-before art installations and experiences by local artists and businesses.

“The spirit of Downtown Holiday Light up has always been about celebrating together and creating special downtown memories,” said Puneeta McBryan, the Downtown Business Association’s executive director, in a news release.

In 2020, the light-up included a 77 foot tree with 22,000 LED lights. Last year the tree was 65 feet with more than 14,000 lights.

But CTV News Edmonton learned the two decades long tree-lighting tradition would not be part of this year’s event.

A spokesperson from the City of Edmonton said in an email: “While the City won’t be installing a tree, we are working to provide some free, family-friendly seasonal activations in Churchill Square.”

The DBA said the event is being moved to Rice Howard Way this year to help restaurants and retailers in that area still recovering from challenges over the past few years.

“It’s a great example of downtown businesses coming together to create a stronger community for everyone and bring more vibrancy to the area,” McBryan said.

The North is the theme for this year’s event and will feature a life-sized illuminated polar bear, LED-lit iceberg and a festive 10-metre wide light wall. There will also be lantern-making workshops, a market, live music and Indigenous performances, games and giveaways.

Free parking will be available in the Edmonton City Centre East Parkade from 10 a.m until 8 p.m.

A complete schedule of events can be found here.