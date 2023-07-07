Tree planter airlifted to hospital after bear attack near Tumbler Ridge, B.C.

A bear attack near Tumbler Ridge, B.C., is being investigated by the Conservation Officer Service.

BC Emergency Health Services says it received a call about a “medical incident” on Thunder Mountain Road at 3:05 p.m.

“Paramedics cared for and helped transport one patient to hospital in stable condition,” BCEHS wrote in an email to CTV News Friday.

In social media posts Thursday, the BCCOS identified the victim as a tree planter who had to be airlifted to a hospital in Prince George.

The BCCOS says four of its officers are assessing the attack site to determine the next steps in its ongoing investigation.