Tree sculpture to highlight Essex County species at risk

A local drug store is paying tribute to species of concern by turning a tree stump into an artful reminder about protecting creatures and plants in Essex County.

The carvings represent species at risk, which are native to the region.

Brady’s Drug Store consulted experts from the Essex Region Conservation Authority and the Ojibway Nature Centre to confirm the list of threatened species to feature.

“We wanted to create a reminder of the impacts of climate change and development on our local habitats and their inhabitants,” says pharmacist owner Tim Brady at Brady’s Drug Store. “In the spirit of re-purposing existing materials, we took the remains of a tree and brought it back to life through art.”

The ten-foot tree stump has been carved with the likeness of the following creatures:

Barn owl and three babies

Barn swallow

Fox snake

Golden seal

Green round leaved briar

Grey fox

King rail

Massassauga rattler

Prothonotary warbler

Soft shell turtle

5 lined skink

Wheatley wood carvers, Heather and Dan Mallaby of Erie Treasures Chainsaw Art designed and carved the piece. It still has a little room on the back for a future project.

“We think it’s a pretty cool looking sculpture, and we hope people will come and check it out and learn a little bit about local species at risk,” says Karen Brady, director of marketing and operations at Brady’s Drug Store.

The wood carving can be found in the back (south) lot of the Essex Medical Centre, which is home to Brady’s Drug Store, located at 186 Talbot Street South in Essex, Ont.