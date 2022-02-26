Tree tapping in Prince Edward County signals the start of maple syrup season

A sweet sign that spring is around the corner, maple-tapping season is officially underway in Ontario.

On Saturday, the inaugural 'first tap' by the Ontario Maple Syrup Producers Association officially took place at Fosterholm Farms in Prince Edward County.

Over the next few weeks, producers across the province will tap trees, pulling sap, boiling and bottling, for families to enjoy.

Rylan Foster owns the Fosterholm Farms with his dad. He says there’s excitement for the season ahead.

“For me, maple is just being out in the woods. I just enjoy being out in the woods and being outdoors,” Foster says.

Foster says the more than 100-acre farm has more than 7,500 trees.

As restrictions ease, Dean Foster says the farm plans to welcome more families to the grounds, and will offer small tours and sell products on their shelves.

Foster says his sugar bush will begin to invite visitors as the temperatures rise above the freezing mark.

"All the producers are hopeful that people will return to the facilities to purchase (maple syrup). Everybody is. It’s been a long road (with COVID-19)," he tells CTV Ottawa.

Frank Heerkens, the president of the Ontario Maple Syrup Producers Association, says in April, more than 70 sugar bushes across the province will participate in what’s called 'Maple Weekend.'

"All of them will have different festivities to do," Heerkens explains. "Mine in Chesterville and Kemptville will have trails, tours, some pancake breakfasts, horse demonstrations, stuff like that. So everyone will be a little bit unique."

Events like Prince Edward County’s annual Maple in the County Festival remain on pause for a third year under COVID.

Those like the Ahern's using the launch to pop by to Fosterholm Farms to pick up their syrup directly.

"We like to support the county," says John Ahern.

He says they know exactly what they’ll do with it.

“Gonna have a lot of pancakes," he laughs. "And ice cream!"