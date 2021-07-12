Tree to be removed after Saskatoon sees third case of Dutch elm disease since 2015

A tree in Saskatoon infected with Dutch elm disease will be removed on Tuesday, the city says.

The tree is located in Leif Erickson Park in the Westmount neighbourhood.

Based on the results of further testing and proximity of adjacent elm trees, other trees may also need to be removed, according to a news release.

This case is the third case of the disease since 2015. It is caused by two closely related species of fungi, both of which are transmitted by elm bark beetles and tree to tree through root grafts. It blocks water movement and eventually leads to death of the entire tree. It only impacts elm trees and no elm species is totally resistant.

Infected trees may start showing symptoms as early as June. Typically, the leaves will start to wilt and turn yellow, then curl and turn brown. Residents who start to notice any of these symptoms are encouraged to call Urban Biological Services at 306-975-2890.

The most effective management strategy is to not transport or store elm wood, the city says. Infected firewood is the most likely way the disease would be brought into Saskatoon.

Last year, Parks inspectors issued 71 infraction notices (46 of which contained elm firewood) and removed more than 13 tonnes of elm wood from private property, according to the release.

Inspectors also found several instances where wood was moved from elsewhere with elm bark beetle activity in the wood.