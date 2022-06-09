Trees celebrate a Craighurst forest and farm hamlet

That tree sculptures define Craighurst's identity of where rural farmlands meet forests is apt.

With the approval from the FedDev Ontario fund for its Craighurst Public Art Project, the $40,000 grant for the My Main Street Community Activator program will enable Oro-Medonte's south-western village to install unique seven-foot tree sculptures beside the local businesses.

"Through federal government funding, the Craighurst Public Art Project provides a palette for local talented artists to create reflections of our beautiful rural community, while providing enhancements to local businesses in the village of Craighurst, and a cultural experience for local residents and visitors to the area," said Mayor Harry Hughes.

Each tree will be painted by an individual artist with an unveiling and installation of the seven-foot trees held in August.

The Craighurst Public Art Project will offer a reflection of the four seasons of beauty and recreation found in Oro-Medonte while incorporating the community's culture and history.

The tree sculptures represent Oro-Medonte township and are expected to add beautification and restore vibrancy in the village of Craighurst for residents and visitors.

"Our government is committed to helping communities bring their main streets back to life. My Main Street is providing vital support to projects that will reanimate neighbourhoods through installations, events and activities that are inclusive, innovative and engaging to create jobs and drive economic growth for local economies," said the Hon. Helena Jaczek, the minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario).

The Township of Oro-Medonte is supported by My Main Street—a two-year, $23.25-million investment by the Government of Canada through FedDev Ontario, delivered by the Canadian Urban Institute and the Economic Developers Council of Ontario.