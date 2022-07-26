Trees chopped down in Winnipeg house move being replaced

After nearly two dozen trees were chopped down during the move of a large house in Charleswood last summer, the City of Winnipeg has started to plant some replacements.

Three poplar trees now line the median on Roblin Boulevard between Carlotta Crescent and Charleswood Road.

“We are still going to be planting about 20 trees in Charleswood Memorial Park along Roblin to help replace the canopy that was lost from the trees that were removed from the house move,” said Martha Barwinsky, a City of Winnipeg forester, in an interview on Monday.

Barwinsky noted the city does not typically plant trees on centre medians due to harsh growing conditions.

“It’s very difficult to get new trees established,” she said.

“The trees struggle from the de-icing salt spray that they are hit with in the winter time.”

However, the city is using the poplar trees as a small pilot project to determine if the species can grow along medians.

This replanting comes after multiple trees were cut down in August 2021, with the Winnipeg Police Service saying the house was being hauled along Roblin Avenue to be taken outside of the city.

Police said the moving company had obtained a permit for the oversized structure; however, it became clear the operator did not confirm the accessibility of the route, which is required in the permit.

Officers working on the move found a number of trees along the route had been felled or trimmed.

Now, almost a year after this incident, the city is taking steps to develop a private tree protection bylaw.

Barwinsky noted Winnipeg’s tree canopy is important as it provides health and mental well-being benefits.

“There are all kinds of tangible benefits as well,” she said. “How much carbon is being sequestered, how much emissions are being reduced, how much pollution is being removed from the atmosphere.”

