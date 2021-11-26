Trees of Hope returns to Chateau Laurier

You can head back to the Chateau Laurier again this year to see some beautifully decorated Christmas trees.

The hotel’s annual Trees of Hope for CHEO event went mostly virtual last year due to the pandemic.

But this year, 34 trees decorated by sponsor teams will be on display for all to see.

The event kicks off on Monday afternoon at 4:30 p.m., when sponsor teams will be socially distanced in the ballroom decorating their trees. The themes this year are ‘home for the holidays’ and ‘let it snow,’ and the party will include a tree-lighting ceremony.

The centerpiece this year will be a six-metre tree in the lobby decorated by sponsor Terlin Construction Ltd.

People who want to check out the trees virtually, instead of in-person, can do so online with a 3-D tour. And voting for the “People’s Choice Award” will be online this year, as well as in-person.

An online auction starts at 6 p.m. Monday and runs until Dec. 13 at 8 p.m.

Proceeds from the more than 150 donated items will go to CHEO.

“We are so touched that the Fairmont Château Laurier has continued its commitment to the kids and families at CHEO through a modified, virtually-enhanced Trees of Hope for CHEO event again this year,” said Kevin Keohane, president and CEO of the CHEO Foundation.

“Even as things are opening up, these haven't been easy times for the hotel industry. It's incredible to see this level of dedication from everyone involved, from the hotel staff to the volunteers, who have adapted to ensure this festive fundraiser continues to shine.”

You can also send a photo of your tree at home, along with a $25 donation, for a chance to win a $250 Fairmont gift card or a Bose SoundLink Mini II Speaker.