The City of Winnipeg will begin large-scale tree removal at some of the city’s parks on Monday.

The tree removal is set to take place at three high-traffic parks on the following days:

King’s Park from Jan. 18 to Feb. 5;

Maple Grove Dog Park from Jan. 25 to Feb. 11; and

St. Vital Park from Feb. 1 to Feb. 19.

The city is reminding residents to be aware of their surroundings, and to follow the cautionary signage and access restrictions that may be put in place to protect them from falling debris.

Crews will also be undertaking Dutch elm disease (DED) burns at riverside locations at these parks, where the diseased trees aren’t easily accessible by vehicle.

Residents are urged to keep a safe distance from the worksites, and to not interfere with any woodpiles or debris.

The city noted that transporting and storing untreated elm wood is prohibited under the Forest Health Protection Act.