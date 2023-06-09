Trekkies make their way to Vulcan for Spock Days Parade

Star Trek fans are expected to descend on the town of Vulcan, Alta. for its annual Spock Days this weekend.

This year's parade is set for Saturday morning, with about 30 participants taking part.

Following the parade, a Taste of Vulcan, a family fun fair and softball tournament will take place throughout the afternoon.

The annual event brings in hundreds of Star Trek fans from across the province.

A full schedule can be found at SpockDays.com.

And Spock Days is just the opening act to a Star Trek-themed summer.

Spock Days just got better!! Walk in the Parade beside the Star Ship Enterprise & then check out the sales at the Vulcan Tourism & Trek Station. Meet at the parade marshaling area (Vulcan Arena parking lot). Garage Sale & Sidewalk Sale to follow! pic.twitter.com/pvlTZVpQt3

On July 28-30, the town will host its 30th annual Vulcon, a convention that celebrates all things Star Trek.

Have you stopped in and checked out our HOLODECK yet? If not, we are open daily from 9:30 am - 5:00 pm, stop in and say hello! ��#vulcan #spock #albertatourism #startrek #startrekfan #alberta #redshirt #vulcon #travelalberta #picard #klingon #trekkie #livelongandprosper pic.twitter.com/G71aA5T8cW