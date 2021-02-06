Ontario health officials are reporting 60 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday.

It's a slight increase over figures released on Friday, but it's also the 16th day in a row that Ottawa has seen fewer than 100 new cases.

Weekly trends have been on the decline lately, with Ottawa seeing its lowest positivity rate since Christmas this week and a weekly per capita case rate of just over 30 cases per 100,000 residents, according to Ottawa Public Health data.

Ontario reported 1,388 new cases of COVID-19 provincewide on Saturday, along with 45 new deaths and 1,796 newly resolved cases.

An updated local picture of COVID-19 from Ottawa Public Health is due this afternoon. Figures from OPH often differ from the provincial reports due to different data collection times.

VACCINES

As of Feb. 5

Vaccine doses administered in Ottawa (first and second shots): 28,567*

Vaccine doses delivered to Ottawa: 30,225

*OPH says staff were able to extract additional doses out of several vials, which were given to residents. In a statement on its dashboard, OPH said, "Vaccine inventory is based on an expected 5 dose per vial supply. Occasionally, an additional dose (6th dose) is successfully extracted and administered to clients."

COVID-19 TESTING

Ontario health officials say 62,341 COVID-19 tests were completed across the province on Friday and 31,924 tests remain under investigation.

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce said, 1,029 swabs were taken at local assessment centres on Thursday and labs performed 6,695 tests. The next update for local testing figures will be on Monday, Feb. 8.

Ottawa's testing positivity rate for the week of Jan. 29 to Feb. 4 was 1.6 per cent.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 12 new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health: 0 new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark Public Health: 1 new case

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 0 new cases

CISSS de l'Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 17 new cases

This story will be updated. CTV News will have the latest as it becomes available.