'Trendsetting endeavour': First U11A girl's hockey team forms in Regina

Hockey Regina has formed an inaugural U11A female hockey team as interest in the sport continues to grow.

“It’s been a proposal through Hockey Regina for a number of years,” shared head coach, Graham Hayes. “The board’s been looking at different ways to grow the game of female hockey within Regina and this year they decided the time is right to take the plunge and put a girl’s team in the U11A division.”

The youngest age group they could originally play at the highest level was U13 AA which is an all-female league.

Before the new U11A team was introduced – the girls were left to play co-ed at this age but the majority were still male on the roster.

Now, the “Rebels” are the only all female team that will compete in the U11A league this season.

“It’s kind of a bit of trendsetting endeavour for our girls for sure. Girls want to play at the highest caliber possible and obviously for their age group ‘A’ is the highest calibre there is,” said Hayes. “Hopefully other major centres, Saskatoon etc., want to put together female hockey [like this]. Female hockey in general has grown a lot.”

Since the announcement by Hockey Regina in June, there’s been immense interest in the prospect of an all girls U11A team in the Queen City.

According to Hayes, the Rebel’s roster was cut down to 15 from the approximately 90 players who tried out.

“I was so excited that we could play against the boys and play in the ‘A’ division against all the boys,” said player Ashlyn Hayes, whose father coaches the team.

“We should have a team for the girls to be able to play in a higher level so we can get better.”

It’s a sentiment that fellow teammate Gabrielle Shynkaruk agrees with.

“I think that girls should have the opportunity to play at the highest level,” she told CTV News. “I don’t think there should be a difference, I think we should have equal rights.”

The team practices four times a week and will begin their regular season in November.

So far, everyone agrees the all-female dynamic has created a positive atmosphere.

“All of them are just so kind and funny and all the personalities are awesome,” Shynkaruk exclaimed.

“They’re really fun to be around. Its way more fun because they talk way more and its more conversations,” teammate Marlee Frankiewite added.

Hayes agrees that the all female atmosphere is great and helps the team dynamic.

“[It’s] no different than the boys, they’re in the dressing room having fun,” he said. “They’ve been a great group. They come to work hard every day. They’re a high character group of girls, they’re a lot of fun to be around. I think they’re well aware of the challenges that lie ahead but they’re also excited about that. We’re excited to get the season going.”

Overall the team seems most excited about the chance to play against the boys and present a new challenge to them on the ice.

“The boys are going to try to beat you even harder because they don’t want to lose to some girls,” Frankiewitz laughed.

Some players are nervous for their first battle with the boys, but still optimistic.

“A little nervous [for our first game] but we’re probably going to beat those boys,” Shynkaruk said. “We’ve practiced with them quite a few times and we look like we’re out skating them and we have more effort.”