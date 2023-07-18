Trent Cull named new Calgary Wranglers head coach
The Calgary Wranglers have a new head coach in Trent Cull.
Monday afternoon's announcement completes the team's coaching staff for the 2023-24 AHL season.
Cull will join Joe Cirella and Don Nachbaur (assistant coaches), Daniel Johnston (video coach) and MacKenzie Skapski (goalie development coach).
Brad Pascall, Calgary Flames vice-president and assistant general manager, welcomed the 49-year-old to the family in a release issued to media.
"He provides significant head coaching experience and 19 years behind the bench in total with the OHL, AHL and most recently, the NHL," Pascall said.
"Trent understands the development role of coaching in the AHL and has had success progressing many young players' journey to the NHL."
Cull played 10 years in the AHL and IHL as a defenceman before beginning his coaching career in 2004-05.
"I'm very excited to join the Flames organization and just as excited about making the move to such an amazing city," Cull said.
"The immediate success of the Wranglers shows Calgary's passion for hockey and the Flames.
"We have great young prospects who know there is opportunity here and I look forward to helping them along their path to the NHL."
