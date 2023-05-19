Trent-Severn Waterway officially kicks off its 103rd season

The Trent-Severn Waterway is officially open for eager boaters to cruise through the locks this Victoria Day long weekend.

The national historic site officially opened on Friday, marking its 103rd season.

Parks Canada reports 2022 was a record year for overnight mooring, with a surge in international guests, and encourages travellers to book preferred travel windows, accommodations, and lock passes online early to reserve their spot.

Due to higher-than-average flows in certain reaches, water users are asked to exercise caution as floating debris could be present. Parks Canada is monitoring the navigation channels.

Boaters are also advised to watch their wake and wash near shorelines to avoid damaging docks, boats and property.

HOURS OF OPERATION

From now until June 18, the lock stations will be open from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Thursday and 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Friday to Sunday (including Mon., May 22, for the statutory holiday).

Hours of operation are not guaranteed and could change due to water management duties, maintenance activities or other navigation interruptions.

The complete season's hours of operation are available on Parks Canada's website.