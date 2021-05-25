Trent Severn Waterway to open Friday

The Trent Severn Waterway is opening for boaters six days earlier than scheduled.

At 9 a.m., Friday boats can start using the locks.

Parks Canada says the Peterborough Lift Lock will be operating on a modified basis starting later this week.

Last Wednesday, Parks Canada said it was delaying the opening of the waterway because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Visitors should check the Parks Canada website before they travel.

Last year, pandemic restrictions also caused the Trent Severn Waterway National Historic Site to remain closed until the beginning of June, with camping facilities not opening until the end of the month.