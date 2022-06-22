Trent-Severn Waterway to reopen for boaters

The Trent-Severn Waterway will reopen for navigation on Friday after closing several locks earlier this month due to high water levels and flows.

Parks Canada announced on Wednesday the conditions had turned "favourable" to allow the reopening in time for the weekend.

"For residents and boaters along the Severn River, flows will continue to increase outside of navigation hours until further notice. The public should consider these overnight flows as non-navigable," Parks Canada stated in a release.

Boaters are "strongly encouraged" to lower their speed to limit wash and wake.