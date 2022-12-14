Trespassing investigation leads to drug bust
Windsor police say a “large quantity” of cocaine, meth, and suspected fentanyl was seized during a trespassing investigation that found two suspects staying inside a stolen trailer.
Police say around 12 p.m. Tuesday offices were called to the 1500 block of Bruce Avenue after receiving a complaint of a leisure trailer parked illegally on private property.
Through investigation, police found the trailer was reported stolen and was illegally using electricity from the residence on the property.
Two suspects were found inside the trailer and arrested.
Police say four replica handguns as well as suspected fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine were found inside the trailer.
Windsor man Dexter St. Clair, 34, has been charged with:
- Possession of stolen property over $5,000
- Possession of a controlled substance for trafficking (x15)
Sara Gibson, 25, of Windsor is facing the following charges:
- Possession of stolen property over $5,000
- Possession of a controlled substance for trafficking (x14)
- Breach of a release order
Anyone with information is asked to contact DIGS at 519-255-6700 ext. 4361, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com
