Trevor Birtch makes first court appearance in relation to February charges

Woodstock Mayor Trevor Birtch made his first court appearance Monday morning after being charged with sexual assault and assault in February.

The virtual appearance by Birtch’s lawyer James Battin was short, with the matter being deferred until June 6 to allow for the Crown to deliver disclosure.

Birtch is facing two charges of sexual assault and one charge of assault for alleged incidents that transpired in 2021.

On April 26, Birtch was charged by London police on three additional charges of sexual assault stemming from another alleged victim.

He is scheduled to appear in court on the new charges in early July.