Trevor Harris to miss time following serious knee injury

Riders quarterback Trevor Harris is set to undergo surgery after he sustained a tibial plateau fracture during Saturday’s matchup against Calgary.

The 37-year old was attempting to rush the football in the 4th quarter, when Stamps defender Derek Wiggan rolled over on to Harris’ leg bending it awkwardly.

Harris went down and had to be carted off the field due to the injury.

“Unfortunately, this is a significant injury and he will soon undergo surgery in Regina,” a statement from the Riders read.

“We are optimistic Trevor will make a full recovery and are not ready to rule out a return at some point later in the season.”

Going forward, Mason Fine will serve as the starting quarterback for the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Riders’ GM Jeremy O’Day will provide more details following practice on Tuesday, July 18.

The Riders take on the B.C. Lions on Saturday, July 22 at 5 p.m. in Vancouver.

With files from CTV News' Darrell Romuld.