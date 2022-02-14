Trevor Noah to headline White House correspondents' dinner
Trevor Noah, the host of 'The Daily Show' on Comedy Central, will be the featured entertainer for the White House Correspondents' Association dinner on April 30.
Saskatoon restaurant manager says '99%' of customers 'happy' vax rules are goneOn Monday, Shirley Rosenfeldt ate at a restaurant for the first time since Saskatchewan's proof of vaccination policy came into effect.
Local restaurants loving Valentine's Day 'long weekend' businessRestaurateurs at some of Windsor’s most romantic places say this year’s Valentine’s Day falling on a Monday has made for a pleasant “long weekend” of business.
Registration begins for 2022 Calgary summer campsRegistration is now open for a number of Calgary-based summer camps.
Comox Valley RCMP seek man after $300 tequila stolenMounties in the Comox Valley are asking for help identifying a man who allegedly stole a $300 bottle of tequila from a liquor store last month.
Love in the time of COVID: How the pandemic presents unique romantic challengesAs the pandemic drags on, nearly every aspect of our lives has been impacted – including our love lives.
New murals showcase student life at N.B. universityArtists in Fredericton are working on a piece for St. Thomas University, which will showcase student life and the campus’ diversity.
Hospital official 'cautiously optimistic' ahead of provincial reopeningThe COVID-19 lead for Waterloo-Wellington hospitals says she's 'cautiously optimistic' things are improving, as the province announced the COVID-19 vaccination certificate program will end on March 1.
Manitoba premier plans to visit First Nation after three killed in house fireManitoba's premier says she is arranging a visit to a northern Indigenous community where three children died in a fatal house fire.
Man shouted at Saskatoon hospital staff while holding inert grenade: policePolice were called to a Saskatoon hospital after man was reportedly shouting at staff while holding a device.