Tri-Pride Summer Festival returns to Kitchener’s Victoria Park

The Tri-Pride Summer Festival has finally made its triumphant return to Victoria Park.

The long standing Kitchener tradition was on a two-year pause for the pandemic and got back into full swing on Saturday.

“It’s very exciting to see everybody and the eagerness to get involved,” said Sam Spizzirri, the co-director of vendors for the event. “Although Pride month only happens once a year, we celebrate Pride 365 days a year. That really is the importance of having a presence in the community, making us known loud and proud.

“It’s not just for one group, it’s for everybody.”

The event offered a full lineup of live performances, vendors, food, and more, with some people from outside the region joining the festivities too.

“We need to support the young people that want to come out and feel like they’re loved and cared about,” said one attendee. “As a kid, I didn’t have that.”