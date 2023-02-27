Trial begins for Saskatoon man accused of first-degree murder

Emotions ran high in the King’s Bench courtroom on Monday as the brother of Ally Moosehunter described finding his sister’s dead body.

In March of 2020 Ivan Roberto “Robbie” Martell was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Moosehunter, who also goes by Ally Witchekan.

Several family members and friends were in the courtroom for the opening day of Martell’s trial.

Her brother Gregory Moosehunter Jr. testified that he last saw his sister the night before she died on March 4, 2020 in her basement suite on Geary Crescent.

Court heard he saw her and Martell on the bed. He described his sister as acting a little odd and thought it was weird to see Martell there.

When he heard Moosehunter didn't show up to work the next day, he said he and a group of others went to check on her, having to break down the locked front door of her house.

Inside, they found her body. She had bruising on her face.

Moosehunter's other sibling Leon Witchekan testified that she was found with her pants halfway down her legs, exposing her buttocks.

Court heard the person living above Moosehunter heard screaming from the night before, and later got a text from Moosehunter's phone saying she and Martell were play fighting.

Moosehunter's sister Tiffany also testified on Monday, having to leave the room in tears at one point. Martell is due back in court on Tuesday.