Trial begins for Simcoe County man charged with father's death

Jury selection is complete for the trial of Brad McKee, the man accused in his father's death three years ago.

The now 31-year-old McKee is charged with the first-degree murder of Bill McKee at their Penetanguishene home.

According to a report by the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), on the night of Feb.11, 2019, police were called to the family's home, where officers found Brad McKee lying on the floor in a bedroom covered in blood with a knife in hand.

The SIU's investigation revealed McKee repeatedly told police to shoot him while he refused to drop the knife. It's at that time the SIU stated Brad McKee was subdued by officers with a taser and taken to the hospital with serious self-inflicted stab wounds to his neck.

Brad McKee was hospitalized for several weeks when the OPP charged him with the death of his father.

At the time, neighbours said the family had only lived in the home for a few years after moving to Penetanguishene from the Cambridge area.

Bill McKee, 59, was married for 33 years, a father of three and a grandfather.

His obituary said he always had a smile on his face and loved sports, including hockey, skiing, fishing and boating.

The events leading up to the death remain unclear as a son now stands in the prisoner's box on trial, accused of taking his father's life.

Brad McKee has been in custody since his arrest. He is defended by Mary Cremer.

The trial was delayed for several months due to COVID-19 protocols and other issues, including questions surrounding the accused's fitness to stand trial. It is scheduled to run for four weeks.