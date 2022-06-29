Trial begins in 2018 murder case in Elliot Lake
The trial of a man charged with first-degree murder in the death of an Elliot Lake man got underway this week in a Sault Ste. Marie courtroom.
Brad Southwind has pleaded not guilty in the death of Joseph Topping, whose remains were discovered in a wooded area in Elliot Lake in February 2018.
Topping's remains were found behind the apartment building where he lived. Police eventually identified Southwind as a suspect and he was arrested.
The Crown made its opening statement Wednesday, revealing that Southwind and Topping were friends and that both have history of mental health challenges.
The Crown said the deceased was stabbed multiple times and that there were what they referred to as "defensive wounds" on the body.
The trial continues this week.
-
Program aims to boost relationships with police, Indigenous youthThe second annual Mooz Akinonmaaget Maa Aki Moose Hunt initiative was launched Thursday in Sudbury.
-
Royal Canadian Navy relieves Pacific fleet ship commander for 'inappropriate conduct'The Royal Canadian Navy says it has relieved the commanding officer of a warship in the Pacific Fleet.
-
Murphy’s Logic: Politics trumps public interestThe initial reluctance of governments, federal and provincial, to appoint a public inquiry into the N.S. mass shooting, was difficult to understand. It took the heartfelt pleas of the victims’ families and the fast rising tide of public opinion to make the politicians act.
-
Saanich police search for suspicious men near site of – but unrelated to – BMO shootoutPolice in Saanich – including heavily armed Emergency Response Team officers – were called to search for two suspicious men near Mt. Tolmie Park Thursday afternoon.
-
Man faces charges after leading police on chase, running into home in HalifaxA 30-year-old man is in custody after leading officers on a foot pursuit in Halifax.
-
Crowd gathers for abortion rights rally in BarrieDozens of people gathered in downtown Barrie on Thursday evening to denounce the United States Supreme court's decision to overturn the country's constitutional protection for abortion rights.
-
Calgary public art piece that scorched spectator reinstalled in new locationA piece of public art that was removed and put into storage after burning a hole through a spectator’s jacket has been reinstalled in a new location.
-
Roadway near Queen Elizabeth Bridge reopenedThe public is being asked to avoid a stretch of Main Street due to a “significant emergency-service presence.”
-
Commanding officer of Esquimalt-based Navy ship relieved of dutiesThe commanding officer of a Royal Canadian Navy vessel based in Esquimalt has been relieved of his duties, the Canadian Armed Forces announced Thursday evening.