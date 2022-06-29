Trial begins in 2018 murder case in Elliot Lake

The trial of a man charged with first-degree murder in the death of an Elliot Lake man got underway this week in a Sault Ste. Marie courtroom.

Brad Southwind has pleaded not guilty in the death of Joseph Topping, whose remains were discovered in a wooded area in Elliot Lake in February 2018.

Topping's remains were found behind the apartment building where he lived. Police eventually identified Southwind as a suspect and he was arrested.

The Crown made its opening statement Wednesday, revealing that Southwind and Topping were friends and that both have history of mental health challenges.

The Crown said the deceased was stabbed multiple times and that there were what they referred to as "defensive wounds" on the body.

The trial continues this week.