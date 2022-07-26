Trial begins in Alex Jones' Sandy Hook damages lawsuit
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones repeatedly 'lied and attacked the parents of murdered children' when he told his Infowars audience that the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax, an attorney for one of the victims' parents told a Texas jury on Tuesday at the outset of a trial to determine how much Jones must pay for defaming them.
Province identifies two new monkeypox cases in OttawaPublic Health Ontario is reporting two new confirmed cases of monkeypox in Ottawa.
Northern Tornadoes Project confirm EF-0 at Wyoming, Ont.Researchers with Western University’s Northern Tornadoes Project confirmed Tuesday that an EF-0 tornado struck the area of Wyoming, Ont. on July 19, causing significant damage.
Oilers sign forward Jesse Puljujarvi to 1-year dealThe Edmonton Oilers re-signed forward Jesse Puljujarvi to a one-year, US$3 million deal on Tuesday.
Are Canadian parents concerned about enrolling their children in organized sports?With both Hockey Canada and Gymnastics Canada currently in crisis over sexual assault allegations, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from parents looking to enroll their children in organized sports.
B.C. park ranked among 'most epic' campsites by Scouts CanadaScouts Canada recently polled thousands of its members to determine the best campsites in the country, and one Vancouver Island park made the cut.
What a major housing market correction could mean for Waterloo regionA new report from Canada’s largest bank suggests the current housing market correction could turn out to be one of the largest in Canadian history, and markets in Ontario could see some of the biggest impacts.
'Heart breaks for victims,' Trudeau says of those involved in Langley, B.C., shootingPrime Minister Justin Trudeau says he's “horrified” by a shooting that spanned six hours Monday in Langley, B.C., where two people were killed and two others were wounded.
Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez to return tonight following successful cancer treatmentThe 'voice of Blue Jays baseball' will return to the broadcast booth Tuesday night.
Tens of thousands of nurses on the sidelines as ERs on the brink of closure in OntarioTens of thousands of nurses are currently sitting on the sidelines as hospital emergency rooms in Ontario near the brink of closure due to staffing shortages.