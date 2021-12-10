Trial begins over confrontation at Church of God in Aylmer, Ont.
The trial of two men charged with obstructing police in connection to a gathering outside the Church of God in Aylmer, Ont. got underway in St. Thomas on Friday.
Herbert Hildebrandt, 37, the son of Pastor Henry Hildebrandt, along with 34-year-old Andre Beauchamp are both charged in connection with the incident last December.
The court heard that police were called out after people gathered in the parking lot of the church contrary to the Reopening Ontario Act.
A video played in court showed that as Const. Dan Wikkerink went to leave, his vehicle was surrounded by people yelling and screaming.
Wikkerink told the court, ”I was met by a number of supporters of the church, they were yelling and name calling.”
In the video people can be heard shouting, “Don’t let him leave” and “Nazis followed orders as well.”
At one point the officer testified that he felt his family was being threatened.
“They were asking where my kids lived and where my family lived…I took it as threatening,” Wikkerink said.
The case has been put over and will continue on December 21.
-
Saanich residents rally for safer streetsMore than 50 Saanich residents gathered at the district’s municipal hall Friday, demanding the municipality move quickly to improve sidewalks and cycling infrastructure to keep people safe.
-
Timmins police say 'Lock It or Lose It' amidst an uptick in petty theftThe winter season typically comes with an uptick in vehicle break-ins, according to the Timmins Police Service.
-
Unvaccinated VPD officers will have to pay for own COVID-19 testsWhile the Vancouver Police Department is not mandating that officers get vaccinated against COVID-19, holdouts will have to pay for their own regular testing.
-
Coquihalla 'lifeline' between B.C. and rest of Canada to reopen in JanuaryFor the first time since the catastrophic, record-setting mid-November floods that destroyed homes and highways, both the federal and provincial transportation ministers got an on-the-ground view of the extensive damage to B.C.’s Coquihalla Highway on Friday.
-
'I’m afraid that some people won’t even bother': Restaurant owner says new system is another hurdleIt’s not the way Nick Pontikis wants to end the year, or start 2022.
-
Bettman: NHL continues to have 'real concerns' regarding Olympic participationIf hockey's best want to participate at the Beijing Games, commissioner Gary Bettman will give his blessing. With less than 60 days until the opening ceremony, however, big concerns remain.
-
North Bay celebrates all things film and televisionTo keep a thriving film industry in the area for years to come, the City of North Bay and the chamber of commerce are partnering to launch a new film and television guide.
-
Keep holiday gatherings small, Canada's top doctor urges while predicting COVID-19 surgeCanada's top doctor is urging people to keep their holiday parties small this year after the latest federal modelling shows COVID-19 cases are climbing across the country.
-
500 Calgary Catholic School District employees opt for rapid testing, 'hundreds' at CBEAbout 500 of the Calgary Catholic School District's 5,400 staff members have opted for rapid testing twice-a-week rather than immunization against COVID-19, officials said Friday.